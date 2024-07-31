Examining Detroit Tigers Trade Sending Jack Flaherty to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Detroit Tigers made a few moves ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline yesterday. One of those moves sent veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
During the last few weeks leading up to the deadline, it had become a sure thing that the Tigers would deal Flaherty. He is on an expiring contract and does not fit the long-term window for the team.
In the trade with the Dodgers, Detroit ended up getting catcher Thayron Liranzo and infielder Trey Sweeney. Both players have talent and could help the Tigers down the road.
Liranzo was L.A.'s No. 8 ranked prospect while Sweeney was ranked No. 22.
Flaherty had been a consistent presence for Detroit all season long. It's a shame to see him go, but it was a necessary move to make.
In the 18 games he started, Flaherty racked up a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96. WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched. He was the definition of consistent.
Looking at the two players the Tigers got in return, there is legitimate potential to be excited about.
When it comes to Liranzo, he has played in 74 minor league games this season at the A+ level. He has hit .220/.344/.356 to go along with seven home runs and 30 RBI.
As for Sweeney, he has had a good season playing at the Triple-A level. In his 96 games played, Sweeney hit 13 home runs to go along with 62 RBI while batting .254/.334/.427.
It will be awhile before Liranzo is ready to play in the majors. Sweeney, however, is viewed as MLB-ready and could play in Detroit in the very near future.
Clearly, the move helps the Dodgers compete for a championship this season. He adds another potentially elite starter to the rotation when he's playing at his best. Los Angeles already had a championship caliber team before this move and got even better in other trade deadline additions as well.
Hopefully, this is a move that the Tigers can look back on and see as a trade that helped them get back on track.
Flaherty was a great player for Detroit for the time he was with the team and he'll be missed.