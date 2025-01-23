Extension With Talented Ace 'Doesn't Seem Impossible' for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have had a somewhat quiet offseason, which, after such a strong campaign in 2024, is a bit of a disappointment.
Expectations have certainly changed for the Tigers after snapping a lengthy playoff drought last year.
Thanks to a strong second half of the season, Detroit was looking like one of the best teams in the league heading into October, and they didn’t disappoint in the playoffs.
A series win in the Wild Card round against the Houston Astros proved that their rebuild is coming to a close for the Tigers and this team is ready to compete.
However, this winter has been a bit of a disappointment so far in terms of improving and sustaining the success that they had in 2024 since the two most notable moves were signing Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres to one-year deals.
Neither one of those additions will likely move the needle for Detroit in 2025, but there is still time to make a splash.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about players that teams should be extending. For the Tigers, the choice was an easy one with Tarik Skubal, and he highlights that it might not be impossible to get something done.
“Skubal doesn't have much to say about negotiations with the Tigers, but even Scott Boras seems willing to play ball with president of baseball operations Scott Harris ... But given how little money the Tigers have on their long-term books, even something akin to Max Fried's eight-year, $218 million contract doesn't seem impossible."
One of the main reasons for the success of Detroit in 2024 was the emergence of Skubal as one of the best pitchers in the league. The southpaw had an amazing campaign for Detroit and deservedly won the American League Cy Young award.
Last season, Skubal totaled an 18-4 record, 2.39 ERA, and 228 strikeouts. It was a breakout performance for the 28-year-old, and with two campaigns remaining under team control, the Tigers should be doing everything they can to capitalize on winning with him on the roster.
An extension for their young ace also is paramount.
As a pitcher, there is a much higher risk of a serious injury than a position player, making waiting to hit free agency a risky proposition.
After seeing the big contracts that pitchers like Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes received, a possible extension for the reigning Cy Young at 28 years old would likely start at $200 million.
Finding a pitcher of that caliber is hard to do, and while long-term deals for pitchers are risky for teams, extending him at his age and at the peak of his powers would be ideal.
Even though he is a Scott Boras client, it doesn’t feel like it’s impossible for an extension to happen.