Former Detroit Tiger Helps Team Get One Step Closer to Playoffs
It's no secret now that the Detroit Tigers are on a magical run. They're now in a dog fight for an AL Wild Card spot that's coming down to the final days. What has made it even more intense is two of their divisional counterparts are also in the hunt in the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins. However, after the Twins's loss on Thursday, the Tigers are just one game away from the postseason.
Minnesota lost in 13 innings during a hard fought game against the Miami Marlins. Even though it's sweet to be one game closer, what makes it even sweeter is that it was a former Tiger who helped it happen.
In the tenth inning, with Miami up one and the Twins having the bases loaded, former outfielder, Derek Hill made an incredible catch to rob another former Tiger, Willi Castro, of a walkoff hit. The Marlins went on to score three in the 13th and it was too much for the Twins to overcome.
The centerfielder covered 118 feet and reached a speed of 29 feet per second in order to make the catch.
Hill was drafted in the first round by Detroit during the 2014 MLB Draft out of a California high school. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tigers, but struggled at the plate.
In 95 games, Hill slashed .240/.291/.339 with four home runs, five doubles and three triples on his way to a .630 OPS. He was eventually claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners in 2022. The 28-year-old is on his third team of the season.
Even if he didn't work out with Detroit, there's no doubt that Tigers fans everywhere are thanking him for aiding in a Twins loss.
The player he robbed of a hit, Willi Castro, spent four years in Detroit and procuded a .673 OPS with 24 home runs in 303 games before signing with Minnesota prior to 2022.
Now, Detroit will suit up on Friday against the Chicago White Sox with their magic number sitting at one. Chicago is on a three game winning streak as they try to avoid their 121st loss and will have Garrett Crochet on the mound.
Should the Tigers make the playoffs, they will have gone from a 52-58 team on August 1 to their first playoff appearance since 2014.