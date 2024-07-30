Former Top Prospect Isn't Happy Detroit Tigers Are Shutting Him Down
With the trade deadline coming Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST, the Detroit Tigers could completely change the landscape of Major League Baseball by making one singular deal.
Their superstar ace Tarik Skubal is garnering attention from contenders around the sport as he's putting together a season that has him in the front of the American League Cy Young race.
If they wanted to move him, there's no doubt they would get a massive return.
But, the Tigers are looking to move past their current rebuilding phase with their goal of competing in the AL Central next season. Not having Skubal as part of their roster would make that difficult since they wouldn't have a true ace at the top of their rotation.
All signs are pointing to them holding onto the left-hander, hoping to build around him going forward.
This winter, Detroit is already being viewed as a team who could become aggressive on the market, hoping to bring in another elite arm to pair with Skubal, while also adding reliable hitters in their lineup.
Ideally though, the Tigers already have their top-of-the-rotation arm within their organization.
Back in 2018, they took Casey Mize with the No. 1 overall pick. He was completely dominant at the collegiate level and was viewed as a "can't miss" prospect, immediately jumping to the top of their farm system rankings in 2019 and 2020.
He made his Major League debut in 2020, starting seven games during the COVID-shortened season. He struggled facing this level of hitters, allowing 22 earned runs over 28.1 innings pitched, but that changed the next year.
Mize was able to flash his talent, posting an ERA of 3.71 across 30 starts that signaled he might become an ace of this staff eventually.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to build upon that after he underwent Tommy John surgery just two starts into the campaign that also sidelined him for all of 2023.
There was excitement about what he might be able to do this season, and his 4.23 ERA in 16 starts was a good sign he might be returning to form. Then, the injury bug hit him again which has sidelined him since July 3 with a hamstring strain.
Now, Detroit is seemingly shutting him down, moving him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day.
Mize doesn't sound too pleased with that decision, saying, "I want to play. I feel like I'll be ready prior to that, to be honest. That missed time is definitely frustrating for a team that I feel like needs me," per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
The club told him they need the roster spot, fearing he wouldn't return from his injury before the 60-day window anyway despite him not suffering a setback.
Mize says he understands and "it is what is is," but this is certainly an interesting decision from the organization who is hoping their former top prospect can turn into the elite starter they expected him to be when they selected him No. 1 overall.