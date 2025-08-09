Four Tigers Prospects Who Could Become September Call-Ups
The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for their second postseason push in a row and will be getting some extra reinforcements in early September, but must now decide who that is going to be.
In September, MLB clubs can bring their active roster up to 28 from 26. That means two extra players. Some teams will bring up veterans from the minors for extra depth and some will try out some top prospects to get them some playing time in the Majors before the offseason for them.
The Tigers have a nice hold on the AL Central, which means they can take some more risks. That being said, they must be calculated on who they decide to call up.
Here are some top prospects that have earned a shot and could get their chance soon:
INF Hao-Yu Lee
It hasn't been the best year at the Triple-A level for Lee, but it could still be beneficial to see what he can do against MLB pitching.
The 22-year-old has posted a .236/.40/.414 slash line with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 93 games this year. He has matched last season's home run total already, but his batting average has dropped from .298.
If Lee could strike a balance and become a 20/20 guy in the middle of the infield, that would be a massive win.
RHP Tyler Owens
Owens has already had two stints in the Majors earlier this year, and he was a bit rocky. He pitched three innings, gave up three hits, a run, walked three, and struck out one.
He is currently battling some injury issues, but could be a solid bullpen addition that already has at least some experience down the stretch.
The 24-year-old is a hard-throwing reliever that could be a great bullpen arm if he can dial in the control a little bit more.
INF Jace Jung
Jung got demoted to the minors back in May after posting a .111/.245/.111 slash line in his first 18 games of the year. He looks to have refound his swing and some confidence at Triple-A and could be ready for another shot this season.
The 24-year-old has posted a .237/.371/.436 line with 12 home runs and 46 RBI over 80 games. the strikeouts are still there, but his power is getting better and he can still draw walks at a nice rate.
RHP Tyler Mattison
Mattison is an older prospect at 25, that has had an up-and-down year as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.
Before getting injured, he was making a great pace to be an impactful bullpen arm. Back in 2023, he posted a 2.41 ERA with a 1.140 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 59.2 innings of work.
As he works back to speed, the former fourth-round pick could get a shot to show what he can do if he can find some rhythm in Triple-A over the rest of the month.
