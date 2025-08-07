Tigers Willingly Weakened Bullpen Optioning Brenan Hanifee To Triple-A Post-Deadline

Since June 1, the #Tigers' bullpen ranks 27th with a 5.03 ERA.



Qualified relievers in that stretch:

Brenan Hanifee: 2.92

Brant Hurter: 3.42

Tyler Holton: 3.76

Will Vest: 3.80

Chase Lee: 5.87

Tommy Kahnle: 9.15



The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A after the trade deadline. https://t.co/rHCkVcctdX