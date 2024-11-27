Future Hall of Famer's Brother Adds to Speculation Surrounding Reunion
The Detroit Tigers shocked the world when they made the 2024 postseason after undergoing a sell-off at the MLB trade deadline with three of their veterans being shipped off for prospects.
Not only did they make the postseason, but they also swept the dynastic Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, adding to the excitement surrounding the club this year and for the future.
They did it on the strength of one legitimate starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal, and a plethora of bullpen games and "pitching chaos" as manager AJ Hinch said, but they should be looking to change that this offseason.
Speculation has surrounded the team and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who is a free agent this winter, and the likelihood of a reunion between the two.
Justin's younger brother, Ben Verlander, added to the speculation in a recent appearance on the "Days of Roar" podcast.
"Do I think there's a chance? I would say, yes, I do think there's a chance," said Ben. "The team is getting better, and he's getting later in his career, and it's a place that means a ton to him. I don't know for sure if it'll happen or not. I have no idea. But I would say it's certainly a chance."
Justin was drafted by the Tigers in the 2004 draft and made his Major League debut with the club in 2005.
He would spend the first 13 years of his Major League career with Detroit, posting a 3.49 ERA across 2,511 innings with 2,373 strikeouts and a 123 ERA+ in 380 starts, while being named an All-Star six times, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2006, and winning both the American League Cy Young Award and American League Most Valuable Player in 2011.
While the veteran is nowhere near able to produce the way he did during his tenure with the Tigers, he can still be a valuable innings eater at the back end of their rotation, that is certain to fill the stands every fifth day as people want to see him pitch one last time with 2025 potentially being his swan song.
Spotrac has Justin landing a one-year, $13.9 million deal, and for someone who will be 42 next season, that may be being a bit generous.
A reunion between Justin Verlander and Detroit may be much closer to the $6 or $7 million mark, leaving the club with more than enough space on their payroll to land another starting pitcher and some help on offense.
It has been an exciting offseason already and will continue to be so until pitchers and catchers report in February.
While it may not make all of the national headlines that the Juan Soto signing will make when that eventually happens, a reunion between Justin and the Tigers needs to happen as a bookend to the future Hall of Famer's long and storied career.