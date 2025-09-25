Guardians Put Tigers on Wrong End of Brutal MLB History Even if They Make Playoffs

Largest deficits overcome to tie or take lead in division (1969-on) or league (1900-‘68):



2025 Guardians: 15.5 GB

1914 Braves: 15.0*

1978 Yankees: 14.0*

1928 A’s: 13.5

2012 A’s: 13.0*

1995 Mariners: 13.0*

1993 Red Sox: 13.0

1951 Giants: 13.0*



*won div/lg



h/t @EliasSports