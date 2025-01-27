High-Spending New York Mets Reportedly out of Sweepstakes for Detroit Tigers Target
It's been strange to see Alex Bregman sit on the open market for so long, and while that seemingly has played into the favor of the Detroit Tigers since they were never going to offer him the high-priced contract he was seeking, things are now starting to heat up for the star.
Originally, he appeared destined to leave the Houston Astros when the two sides were far apart in contract negotiations and that front office decided to bring in some other players to address their roster needs.
But, as the offseason continues to roll on and he remains unsigned, momentum has started to pick up for him to return to that franchise.
Where do the Tigers stand when it comes to Bregman?
That's the question this fan base is trying to figure out.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY said Detroit made him an offer, but the insider reported that neither they, the Boston Red Sox nor the Toronto Blue Jays went to the $200 million range he wants. The insider also reports two of the three extended a five-year deal, but he didn't reveal which teams put that offer on the table.
The Tigers, Blue Jays and Red Sox have been the trio most prominently linked to Bregman throughout the winter, but others have been hanging around in the periphery like the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.
After it appeared like the Cubs were no longer interested when it was revealed the two-time World Series champion wouldn't take a short-term contract, some subsequent reports suggested they were still considering bringing him in.
However, it appears like the high-spending Mets are now out of the sweepstakes.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, New York is now no longer involved in negotiations for Bregman, something that further opens up the path for Detroit to land their dream target.
Billionaire owner Steve Cohen is a wild card, but after he handed out the record-setting contract to Juan Soto this offseason, it seems like even he is putting a limit on his own spending with them considering moving on from their star slugger Pete Alonso.
That's good for the Tigers.
While the trio of Detroit, Boston and Toronto seemed to be in lockstep about what they were willing to give Bregman, the Mets could have completely blown that away if Cohen decided to hand out another expensive check.
This is something the Tigers have to take advantage of if they truly want to sign Bregman.
If the finances are equal, then there's a good chance he'll return to the Astros, the team that selected him second overall and is the only organization he's ever known.
Detroit has been measured this winter so far, but to truly transform the state of this franchise, it's time for them to add someone who would immediately become their best offensive player.