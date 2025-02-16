Hip Surgery Could Result in Detroit Tigers Getting All-Star Version of Javier Baez
The 2025 season will be interesting to watch how the Detroit Tigers handle their shortstop situation.
Ahead of the trade deadline, the front office sold off some of their pieces and got back some highly-touted prospects in return. One who immediately made an impact was Trey Sweeney, the minor leaguer who was called up for his Major League debut and took over when Javier Baez went down with injury.
Sweeney played a huge part in helping the Tigers get into the playoffs, and with him looking like the future at that position amidst Baez's continued struggles, there is some thought he should be the starter to begin the year.
However, all signs are pointing to Baez being healthy to start the season after undergoing hip surgery that ended his campaign early, and becasue of that, he's expected to get the starting nod.
That might be frustrating to hear for some fans, especially since he has been a major high-priced free agency fop during his time in Detroit, putting up an OPS+ that's 29 points below the league average and failing to reach the 20-homer plateau once during his three years with the team.
But, there are some encouraging things entering the spring when it comes to Baez.
"His swing now looks more compact and controlled. His movement isn't as violent as it used to be," noted The Detroit Free Press when they observed things at camp.
This change is a direct result of him undergoing the hip procedure.
Baez had issues rotating when swinging in the past, experiencing pain in his hip and lower back that affected him at the plate and could be a main reason why he hasn't had the power numbers he once put up in the earlier parts of his career.
It's not known when these issues started to persist, but if the slugger can get back to the All-Star numbers he was putting up with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and 2019 when he crushed 34 and 29 home runs respectively and took home is lone Silver Slugger award, that will be a huge plus for the Tigers.
"Now that I started hitting, I cleaned up my swing and my stance. I feel much better, and I'm seeing the ball better off machine pitching. We'll see when I start facing live pitching. Then we'll see how my swing feels," Baez said.
Hopefully everything translates.
Detroit still has three years and $73 million remaining on this deal, and while his contract looks set to be one of the worst of all time at this moment, he still has a chance to turn things around.