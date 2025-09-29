How Tigers Will Be Affected After They Rule Colt Keith Out for Wild Card Series
The Detroit Tigers have to turn the page on what took place in September.
After looking like they were going to walk to a division title and first-round bye, they are now facing the reality of going against the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card following the biggest collapse in MLB history by a division leader. Confidence can't be high since their rivals have their number and the Tigers are playing so poorly right now. But all of that can change with a great start in Game 1.
However, Detroit can't just rely on Tarik Skubal to be unhittable for them. The offense has to wake up and produce runs to give their superstar ace a cushion. And if that's going to happen, they'll have to do it without Colt Keith.
Tigers Rule Colt Keith Out for Wild Card Round
Keith, who exited the game on Sept. 18 with what was initially believed to be a back injury, has been on the shelf since then with what's been deemed to be right rib cage inflammation. He didn't recover in time for this matchup, and as such, he'll miss the divisional showdown.
"Colt is going to be here, but he's not going to be active," manager A.J. Hinch said, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "He's going to come and continue his rehab."
That is a significant blow for Detroit at this stage of the season. While Keith hasn't had his best showing at the plate, he did shift over to third base to solidify that position a bit before going down with his injury. Now, the Tigers will have to figure out how they are going to align things for this crucial best-of-three set.
How Tigers Could Set Their Lineup
In Game 1, there is a good chance that Zach McKinstry will start in place of Keith because the Tigers will face Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams. The left-handed McKinstry is an ideal one-for-one replacement since Keith also is a lefty hitter.
If that is the case, it stands to reason that McKinstry will also start Game 2 at the hot corner and the third game if it's necessary since Cleveland's scheduled starting pitchers are all right-handed. But when a lefty reliever is put into the game, then Andy Ibanez could be the replacement for McKinstry.
Javier Baez could also be used there as needed since he's played third base this season. But it's unclear right now if Hinch is going to start the veteran at shortstop over Trey Sweeney since all of the starters are righties.
This short set doesn't make Keith's absence felt as much as it would have if it were a best-of-five or best-of-seven series like in the ALDS and ALCS, but there is a clear lack of versatility present with super utility man Zach McKinstry having to take over as the likely starter.