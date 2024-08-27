How to Watch, Stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday
The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
In their last series, the Tigers were able to complete a four-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox. Now, they're focused on continuing their winning streak.
Over their last six games, Detroit has gone 5-1. They're a very hot team right now and have improved their record to 66-66. A win tonight would put the Tigers above .500.
As for the Angels, they are just 54-77 this season. It has been a disappointing year, but the team will once again try to regroup and make some changes during the offseason to get back on track.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at how you can make sure to watch tonight's game and a quick breakdown of the matchup.
How to Watch Tigers vs. Angels
Game Day: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
Television: BSDET
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
Looking ahead to tonight's game, fans should be in for an entertaining matchup. While Detroit may be favored on paper, Los Angeles is a hungry team that will not go down without a fight.
Taking the mound tonight for the Tigers will be 25-year-old Brant Hurter. He has appeared in four games this season, all in a relief role. Hurter has gone 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, a 17.0 K/BB ratio, and 17.2 innings pitched.
On the other side of the diamond, the Angels will start 38-year-old veteran Johnny Cueto. He has only pitched in one game this season. Cueto lost that game, giving up three earned runs, eight hits, and two walks, while striking out one batter in 6.1 innings.
This pitching matchup bodes well for the offenses. Fans could be looking at a potential shootout.