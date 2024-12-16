Jack Flaherty Named Ideal Fit For Detroit Tigers Starting Rotation in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have been fairly quiet so far this offseason, which is a bit disappointing considering what they accomplished last season. However, the offseason is still young and things can change in a second.
For the Tigers, they have a lot of expectations coming into 2025 after the wild run the team went on in the second half last year. After snapping a lengthy playoff drought, Detroit will be hoping to make a new streak of making the postseason now.
While this is a young and talented team that accomplished a lot last season, they do have a couple of glaring needs. One of the most important will be to upgrade their starting rotation with someone who is capable of being a No.2 starter behind Tarik Skubal.
So far this offseason, the Tigers did add Alex Cobb, but he doesn’t have that type of upside. One of the young pitchers like Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, or Reese Olsen could step up, but as a team in win-now mode, they need more of a sure thing.
Recently, Brian Murphy of MLB.com spoke about the ideal fit for the Tigers to improve their rotation. He named a reunion with Jack Flaherty as being in the cards for Detroit.
“Reliability wasn't really a part of Flaherty's game just a few years ago as he was beset by numerous injuries as well, but he's coming off a year in which he tossed 184 innings with 209 strikeouts and a 3.67 ERA (postseason included). His season began with Detroit, and he shined during his four months with the club before being traded to the Dodgers. Re-acquiring the 29-year-old would be a worthwhile move for the Tigers as they look to continue their upward trajectory.”
After a poor second half of the season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, Jack Flaherty signed a one-year prove it deal with the Tigers. Well, it worked out very well for him, as he had an excellent 2024 campaign and should be paid well this offseason.
Before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander totaled a (7-5) record, 2,95 ERA, and a WHIP under 1.00 for Detroit. He went on to have a lot of success with the Dodgers, as he helped them win a World Series, but he left a lasting impression on the Tigers.
Now, Detroit certainly has the ability to bring him back once again in free agency. Since he will likely be more in the dollar-range that they would be willing to commit for a free-agent starting pitcher, he certainly is an ideal fit.