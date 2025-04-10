MLB Analyst Believes Detroit Tigers Are Legit This Season
The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to a fast start in the 2025 season, currently sitting at a 7-5 record while also winning seven of their last nine ballgames.
This comes after the Tigers finally captured some momentum last season and made their first postseason appearance in a decade, and even came within a game of making their first ALCS appearance since the 2013 season.
The team came into 2025 riding the momentum of that playoff run, and while they stumbled a bit coming out the gates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have gone on a tear since then winning three straight series.
There's no denying that Detroit certainly looks every bit as good as they did last season, but there is a question about whether or not this is a team that can truly take that next step. Did the Tigers evolve enough over the offseason to finally take the AL Central and make a potential World Series run? Or are they still a team that's good, but not quite good enough?
Only time will tell which of these two categories that Detroit will fall into, but for MLB analyst and host of the Flippin Bats podcast Ben Verlander, the Tigers appear to be very legit indeed,
In a segment from a recent episode of his Flippin Bats podcast, Verlander touched on Detroit's early success, and mentioned how Spencer Torkelson is powering the team early on with his new approach at the plate.
"I still believe in Tork," Verlander said. "He was the first overall pick in the draft, and he hasn't exactly lived up to the potential yet, but this year what I've seen from him in Spring Training, what I've seen from him in the regular season is a totally different approach. Everything looks different for him at the plate, and we're seeing it pay off big time for the team."
Verlander also mentioned how manager AJ Hinch has masterfully managed his roster compared to other managers, and how it's also played a massive role in the team's overall performance.
"Watching AJ Hinch play chess with the Detroit Tigers' roster, while everybody else is playing checkers with their roster has been a joy to watch," Verlander said. "The Tigers are good."
It's clear that for Verlander, Detroit isn't a team that's going to fade away over the course of the season. The Tigers could very well be taking their next step towards contention. If that is indeed the case, then this hot start is just the beginning of what is looking like a very exciting season in the Motor City.