MLB Analyst Has Extremely Bold Prediction For Tigers Offseason
After stumbling down the stretch of the regular season, the Detroit Tigers were able to make the playoffs as a wild card after blowing the division lead to the Cleveland Guardians. They beat their rivals in three games to win the American League Wild Card series before falling in five games to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.
That loss nine days ago in 15 innings in Game 5 is going to sting, but it should also drive the Tigers' front office to make some moves to take the next step in 2026.
Rumors began swirling last week about the reported gap between Detroit and ace pitcher Tarik Skubal in extension talks. He is under contract for one more year, and whether the Tigers will keep him and make a run next year or trade him remains to be seen.
ESPN made predictions for teams that were eliminated from the postseason, and they predict that Detroit will spend this winter and spend big on an arm for the starting rotation.
ESPN Predicts Detroit to Spend Big On a Starting Pitcher This Offseason
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN made some predictions for teams eliminated in the playoffs, and his prediction for the Tigers has them making a big offseason free agent splash on the mound.
"The Tigers will go hard after multiple free agent starters -- think Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease -- in free agency. The time to make a splash has arrived,'' Doolittle wrote.
Next season's projected rotation starts with Skubal and will also have Casey Mize in it, but as Doolittle wrote, Detroit requires offense. Restocking the rotation is a move to be made. They do have some promising young arms, but adding a veteran arm to the rotation, such as Valdez or Cease, does make sense.
"The Tigers' focus on building out their depth with veterans on short-duration contracts gives the club all kinds of flexibility this winter. Signings. Trades. It's all on the table for an organization just a move or two away from becoming an American League front-runner by the time next season begins,'' wrote Doolittle.
Adding another ace-type pitcher behind Skubal and making a serious run in 2026 is a no-brainer for GM Scott Harris and the front office. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes that Detroit will be one of the busiest teams this offseason. He, too, mentioned them spending big now with a window to win a championship.
It is indeed time for the Tigers' front office to spend and make a serious run next season. Adding an impactful arm and another bat should be at the top of Harris' to-do list, with two excellent options in the rotation with Valdez and Cease.