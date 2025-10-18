Projected Contract For Free Agent Slugger Makes Perfect Sense for Tigers
The Detroit Tigers suffered a crushing postseason exit at the same place they did last year, Game 5 of the American League Championship Series -- this time at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.
It was a result that brought to a conclusion what was an absolute roller coaster of a season that showed both the potential of this team moving forward, and the fact they still have real holes. Those holes were on full display down the stretch while surrendering a 15.5 game divisional lead to the Cleveland Guardians, and perhaps even more so in the 15 inning marathon Game 5 against Seattle.
Detroit has a serious lack of firepower on offense, and while career first halves for numerous guys masked it, the flaws marked the eventual end of the season as the Tigers struggled to get a timely hit.
After Detroit barely missed out on Alex Bregman last offseason due to a ridiculous deal from the Boston Red Sox, they are actually going to get another chance to go after him following an opt out from his contract.
This week, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report tried to predict the contracts that the top names wind up signing, and the Bregman figure while pricey should be a fit for the Tigers.
Bregman Projected to Land $175 Million Over Five Years
"Alex Bregman was one of the final free agency dominos to fall last winter, with speculation of a return to the Houston Astros or a reunion with manager A.J. Hinch in Detroit swirling before he eventually inked a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox," Reuter wrote before sharing his five-year, $175 million prediction.
"A $35 million AAV would match the figure that Anthony Rendon received from the Angels, and for a player who has piled up 43.1 WAR over 10 seasons in the big leagues, it's a reasonable ask over a five-year contract."
Granted, this is even more of an expensive deal by AAV for Detroit than they tried to sign him to last year at six years and around $170 million, but not only did Bregman prove his worth in 2025, the hole at the hot corner in the Motor City was more apparent than ever.
Tigers Desperately Need Someone Like Bregman
A $35 million AAV and for a year less than they initially wanted to sign him to last season may at first scare Detroit off, but it should obviously also be noted that Bregman is a year older and a five-year deal is a better fit at this point.
Sure, the money is more, but Bregman had even better production than in 2024 when he was on the field, and the Tigers squandered yet another massive opportunity due to not having enough difference making bats.
In the 114 games he played, the veteran was able to make the All-Star game again with a slash line of .273/.360/.462 alongside 18 home runs and 62 RBI with a bWAR of 3.5. The bWAR in that sample size of games likely had Bregman on pace for his best year since 2019 had he stayed healthy.
Detroit simply cannot go into next year without the free agent splash bat they failed to land last year, and it seems like they will have another great shot to land Bregman.
If the Tigers are willing to extend themselves a bit, the Bregman sweepstakes will be on again, and at Reuter's proposed number, they should absolutely be heavily involved.