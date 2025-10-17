Why Massive Gap in Negotiations With Tarik Skubal Is Disastrous for Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have a lot of question marks when it comes to their starting rotation heading into the offseason. But, things are always a little easier knowing they have arguably the best ace in the MLB with Tarik Skubal.
The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is about to become the back-to-back recipient of the honor. After recording the Triple Crown in 2024, he performed even better in 2025 for an encore.
He improved his bWAR, dropped his ERA, threw more innings, struck out more batters, improved his ERA+, lowered his FIP and WHIP. It was a truly impressive feat with Skubal cementing his status as arguably the best pitcher in baseball.
Each time he took the mound, the veteran lefty saw money signs. Set to be a free agent after the 2026 campaign, he has set himself up for a massive payday. And, based on recent reports, it certainly doesn’t sound like his long-term future is with the Tigers.
Tigers, Tarik Skubal Have Massive Gap In Negotiations
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, as shared by B/R Wall-Off on X, there is a massive gap in negotiations between Detroit and Skubal. He is reporting that the two sides are close to $250 million apart, one year ahead of their star hitting free agency.
It is anyone’s guess what offer the Tigers presented to him at the start of negotiations, but that sizable a difference between what each side is seeking is a disastrous scenario for the franchise.
Based on that report, it certainly feels like Skubal has every intention of hitting the open market next offseason. Given his track record, that is a worst-case scenario for Detroit because the gap insinuates they are not willing to pay top-of-the-market prices for starting pitching.
And who could blame him for wanting the opportunity to sign for as much money as possible? He is not only going to win a second straight AL Cy Young Award, but he has proven capable of getting the job done in the postseason as well.
Skubal was historically dominant in his three starts in this year’s playoffs. His 36 strikeouts are the most in a three-game playoff span in MLB history. He became the first player with multiple 13+ strikeout performances in a single postseason.
Tarik Skubal Has Put Himself in Position To Earn a Massive Payday
In six career playoff starts, Skubal has been incredible. He has a 2.04 ERA across 39.2 innings with 56 strikeouts. No matter how big the stage, he is getting the job done.
The Tigers have to figure out a game plan with their best player. They are certainly a better team with him in the fold, but if they can’t shrink that gap in negotiations, making a trade centered around Skubal has to be seriously considered.
For the long-term outlook of the franchise, that might be the move to make. Contending teams would trade a ton of valuable assets in exchange for him, even if it is just for one season, knowing how much he improves their odds of making a World Series run.
Detroit could certainly be in that position with a few additions of its own. But if they aren’t willing to spend this winter, it is hard to envision them meeting Skubal’s asking price. Trading him for the best possible offer and getting something in return would be easier to stomach than watching him leave in free agency for nothing but a pick on the qualifying offer.