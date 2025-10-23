MLB Execs Weigh In With Doubt The Tigers Would Trade Skubal
The Detroit Tigers have advanced to the American League Division Series for two consecutive years, but have failed to progress past that point both times. Now, as they look to reload, they will face tough off-season decisions regarding the team personnel.
Perhaps no decision looms larger than the direction they opt to go with their ace, and arguably the top pitcher in the sport, Tark Skubal. With one year remaining until he hits free agency, the discussion has centered on where he will be traded, not if he will be.
While the majority of fans believe he will be, MLB executives aren't so sure, thinking a deal would be hard to come by for any team to land him right now.
Priced Out
While the majority of the discourse remains focused on the Tigers and the ongoing negotiations between them and Skubal's camp, many have already moved on to trade scenarios, wondering where he will end up by opening day. While the media has moved fast in listing potential spots, executives in clubs aren't so sure a trade will even happen.
“I imagine they’ll consider it, if the bidding gets high enough,” said one AL executive to Mark Feisand. “I’m not sure if they’ll have the guts to do it.”
Part of the problem for Scott Harris, the president of baseball operations, will be the potential fan outcry over trading their homegrown star due to their inability to pay him. However, with a young core and one of the best farm systems in the country, a haul with top-100 prospects could set them up to be a dominant force in the future.
“Pitchers of this caliber rarely become available on a short-term commitment,” an NL executive told Feisand. “There will be no shortage of suitors if Detroit makes Skubal available, the baseline is somewhere north of what Milwaukee received for Corbin Burnes. How far north of that is anyone’s guess.”
One executive said it would take two or three top-100 prospects. So, who are teams around the league with more than three top-100 prospects available that could make an offer the Tigers couldn't refuse? The Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, Mariners, and Brewers. While a few of those have been named as potential trade partners, would they even make the trade?
Skubal is only guaranteed to be there for a year before turning to free agency, and the less a team does a trade-and-sign, the bigger gamble it would be for them. However, it could be an even bigger gamble for the Tigers, giving away their face of the franchise in hopes of opening a dominant window in the future. A decision must be made, but the outcome may not be what everyone hopes for.