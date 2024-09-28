MLB Expert Reveals Biggest Shock for Detroit Tigers in 2024 Regular Season
What the Detroit Tigers have accomplished over the last few weeks has been truly mind-blowing.
There was no indication earlier in the season that the Tigers would be competing for a playoff spot. A young team with some intriguing pieces, the 2024 campaign felt more like the franchise was going to figure out who would be part of the long-term puzzle.
With only three games remaining in the regular season, long-term plans have been put on hold. The team is focused solely on the here and now as they are one win away from an improbable trip to the postseason.
How has Detroit gotten to this point? Their lineup getting healthy has certainly helped, buoyed by Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, Matt Vierling, Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter.
Despite their lack of power and overall production offensively, as they are in the bottom half in virtually every statistic except triples, they make the most of it when they hit home runs. Whenever a big hit is needed, someone comes through.
But, the backbone of this run has been the pitching staff.
As shared by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the biggest shock for the Tigers this season has been the performance of their rotation and bullpen despite their moves ahead of the deadline.
“The Tigers' entire season is, of course, a surprise. But what especially defies logic is the pitching-fueled run they've gone on since the trade deadline, in which they have a 33-17 record and a league-best 2.83 ERA.
This is happening without Jack Flaherty and without Andrew Chafin, and with basically only two reliable starters in Tarik Skubal and Keider Montero. The lesson, it seems, is that a little creativity can count for a lot,” Rymer wrote.
Injuries have decimated the rotation, as Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Casey Mize all spent time on the injured list.
Having the likely Cy Young Award winner in Skubal anchoring your staff certainly helps. Montero has had some monster performances, such as his shutout of the Colorado Rockies on September 10th.
Their production has been integral to the team’s success as A.J. Hinch has worked magic eating up the innings in games they don’t pitch. Of course, the opener and bulk pitcher behind them strategy can only work because the two healthy starters routinely work deep into games.
If Skubal and Montero hadn’t provided length in their starts, the strategy Hinch was forced to employ would not have worked. But, since they performed at such a high level, the team is now on the doorstep of the unlikeliest of playoff appearances.