Tigers Bolster Bullpen, Agree to Deal with Detroit Native Kyle Finnegan

The Detroit Tigers have been hard at work this offseason trying to place themselves in the best possible position heading into their 2026 campaign. Their recent season was promising, but there is certainly still work left to be done.

Unsurprisingly, their bullpen woes remained a top concern throughout much of the year and into the offseason, but it looks like things could be getting sorted out right now. The free agency is equipped with some talented arms this time around, and fortunately for the Tigers, a promising deal has reportedly been made, which will inevitably boost their pitching staff next year.

According to reports, Kyle Finnegan could be staying with Detroit for a couple more years, per reports that broke late Tuesday night from the MLB winter meetings in Orlando.

Finnegan Reportedly Agrees to Deal with Tigers

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Tigers have now agreed with 34-year-old Kyle Finnegan to a two-year, $19 million contract, with a pending physical. Detroit retaining Finnegan is undeniably a wise move. His accolades speak for themselves.

Closer Kyle Finnegan and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $19 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Finnegan was excellent after joining the Tigers at the trade deadline and returns on a multiyear deal. First on the agreement: @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

Finnegan spent the final two months of his 2025 campaign with Detroit, but he started his year with the Washington Nationals. In total, his season consisted of a 3.47 ERA across 57.0 innings pitched, striking out 55 batters through 56 games. Bringing him back allows him to combo with Will Vest to be the closers in 2026.

Although Finnegan has plenty of years under his belt in professional baseball, he is still full of energy and has fuel left in his tank. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft, eventually making his debut in July of 2020 with the Nationals, with whom he spent nearly six seasons.

With Finnegan returning to Detroit for two more years, the franchise could be in good hands. He is a reliable reliever with ample experience to back him up.

The Tigers had not formally announced the deal as it is pending a physical. However, the agreement allows the Tigers to retain their star reliever, which is the best case scenario for Detroit. If they want to reach playoff contention once again, having Finnegan on board will only help.

He is now entering his seventh season in Major League Baseball, and with the Tigers potentially holding onto him for two more years, hopes are held high that the franchise will see success in the postseason once again.

