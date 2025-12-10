Tigers Connected to Veteran Closer Who Holds Active Record for Most Career Saves

The Detroit Tigers have plenty of work to do this winter to get back to competing at a high level once again in 2026. One of the more notable needs, both in-season and now, is the bullpen, as they have struggled to maintain a consistent level of production from their relief arms for quite some time now. 2025 provided some positive momentum, but now some of the best players from that group are set to hit free agency.

On a positive note, the Tigers have both expressed interest in bringing back some of their key arms, as well as adding some new ones via free agency or trade.

Recently, a report came out indicating that Detroit was involved in potentially adding a veteran closer from the American League West, who has played for a whopping 16 seasons and is the current MLB leader among active players in career saves. Having this type of veteran presence to build around in the bullpen would be an outstanding start and would help some of the younger arms coming up through the system learn from a player who has been all around the league.

Which Relief Arm Are the Tigers Reportedly Pursuing?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The reliever that Detroit is reportedly attempting to land is veteran righty Kenley Jansen, who played most recently for the Los Angeles Angels. After a few years with the Boston Red Sox, he opted to return to Los Angeles, just with the other team based there. After 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has joined three other teams in four seasons, with an opportunity to make it four teams in five years this winter.

Kenley Jansen is a reliever the Tigers have interest in.



The Angels have also checked in on Jansen for a potential reunion, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/zG2gawFoBx — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 9, 2025

What is amazing is that even at 37 years old, he was outstanding throughout the 2025 campaign. In 62 appearances, he had a 5-4 record, 2.59 ERA, 0.949 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, 19 walks, 29 saves, a 165 ERA+ and only 18 total runs allowed on the year.

This was by far his best season since leaving the Dodgers, as, despite getting an All-Star nod in 2023, his metrics just were not as impressive overall comparatively. While the strikeout numbers have pretty consistently started to drop each season for Jansen, he is still producing quick outcomes and putting together impressive outings.

Giving Will Vest the opportunity to work as a setup may also benefit his play style; it will ultimately just depend on whether or not the team is willing to move him there, or if they have another plan with Jansen.

Recommended Articles