MLB insider Predicts What Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Will do with Contract Option
The Detroit Tigers went into last winter knowing they had to add some starting pitching depth behind their ace, Tarik Skubal.
He was the only starting pitcher that manager A.J. Hinch consistently relied on down the stretch. His “pitching chaos” strategy would not be sustainable throughout an entire season, so reinforcements were needed. The team signed two veterans to help the cause: Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty.
Those additions haven’t been as impactful as the team had hoped. Cobb has yet to make an appearance, dealing with a litany of injuries. He is working hard to get back and help the club in any fashion, but time is ticking on him being able to get back into the mix. Even if he does return, he knows more operations are on the horizon so that he can live a regular life once his playing days are over.
Flaherty, at the very least, has been able to consistently take the ball when it is his turn through the rotation. The Tigers had high hopes for him, signing him in free agency for a second consecutive offseason. He was excellent for the team through 18 starts in 2024 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Alas, his production hasn’t reached that level.
Jack Flaherty Predicted To Opt Out of Contract With Tigers
Through 27 starts in 2025, Flaherty is leading the American League with 13 losses. He has a below-average 4.74 ERA through 142.1 innings pitched. His ERA isn’t the only statistic that is not up to par this year, with his Pitching Run Value, Breaking Run Value and Offspeed Run Value all being below average.
However, that may not stop him from opting out of his contract and entering free agency again. Despite the underwhelming production, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN has predicted that Flaherty is going to opt out of his contract and hit the market for a third consecutive winter. The main reason behind that prediction is the impressive strikeout numbers he has racked up.
With 169 punchouts and counting that comes out to a healthy 10.7 K/9 ratio. His 28.1% strikeout rate is well above the league average, and he is basically right in line with his MLB peers with an 8.6% walk rate.
He has been hit a little hard at times this year, allowing a 44.3% hard-hit rate. But, there has been some poor luck involved with a .307 batting average on balls in play. His 3.95 FIP also hints that he has suffered some bad breaks and has performed better than his ERA would indicate.
Flaherty still has a month and the postseason to change the perception around him. If Passan already believes he is leaning toward opting out, a strong finish to the campaign will only cement that line of thinking. He will have ample opportunities to prove his worth with Detroit set up well for a deep playoff run.