Tigers Reportedly Have Interest in Acquiring Free Agent Cy Young Candidate

The Detroit Tigers headed into the offseason as a team expected to make additions to their pitching staff, and the front office has not been shy about that fact when they have been asked.

While of course the focus from fans and media has been on whether or not Detroit will be able to land the plane this time around so to speak with Alex Bregman, it seems the focus from Scott Harris and company has been on starters and relievers.

Generally, Harris has relied more on bargain bin options rather than the top of the market in free agency, and that's why the latest reporting surrounding the team is so shocking. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have interest in one of the top names left on the market in San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King.

Detroit throwing its hat in the ring comes along with reported interest from teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees as well, meaning they will likely have to open up the checkbook if they're serious about landing him.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Petzold's report also included the widely reported narrative that Detroit is looking into free agent reliever Pete Fairbanks. If they could find a way to land both King and Fairbanks with some supplemental options as well, most fans would be fairly thrilled with that kind of offseason.

On the surface, the Tigers having real interest in arguably the best starter left on the market seems like a bit of a surprise, however looking a bit deeper it actually makes a lot of sense.

King is not only an extremely reliable starting pitcher when he's healthy and right up there with anyone else in baseball. He's also coming off a campaign which was injury and shaky production filled, making him a short-term deal candidate for Detroit as someone else.

May 18, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

King finished the 2025 season with a 3.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, numbers which on the surface are not awful by any means. He made just 15 starts though in a campaign which was shortened due to a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder, which is always a red flag.

When he did pitch, the 30-year-old's strikeout numbers were down and he was really no better than average, but it's the 2024 version of King which teams are going to be bidding on.

During his first full season as a starter following his acquisition by San Diego from the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade, he had a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings across 31 appearances, ending with a bWAR of 4.1 and a top-ten finish in NL Cy Young voting.

Detroit Tigers team owner Chris Ilitch, left, talks to president of baseball operation Scott Harris as they watch batting practice during spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If teams are willing to take the risk and sign King long-term, he likely would not end up in Detroit, but more than likely it's going to be a one-year prove it deal to hit free agency again next season with a potential option for 2027.

King could be a candidate for the kind of contract Jack Flaherty came to the Tigers for a year ago, and if Detroit is willing to spend big for one year of production, King should be a strong target.

Keep an eye out for the rumor mill to keep flowing surrounding King as the winter meetings approach next week and if Detroit can stay involved.