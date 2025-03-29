New Detroit Tigers Star Suffers Wacky Looking Injury After First Home Run With Team
The Detroit Tigers suffered a heartbreaking loss in 10 innings on Friday night in Game 2 of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For as frustrating as the controversial call in the top of the ninth inning was to wipe a Tigers run off the board before they eventually imploded in the 10th, the biggest loss of the night could have come in the injury department.
In the top of the third frame, new second baseman -- former New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres -- launched his first home run as a member of Detroit to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, but it may have come at a cost.
While rounding the bases, Torres was seen grabbing his side.
Though he came back out to play defense the following inning, he later exited the game entirely.
After the game, it was revealed that Torres has a rib issue. Manager A.J. Hinch essentially said Torres' removal from the game was simply a precaution with how early it is in the season.
"It's not the time of year to mess with it," Hinch said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "So I took him out and started the treatment. And then we'll see how it feels tomorrow."
Torres told the media that he woke up Friday morning with a sore rib and will not need an MRI -- meaning it's not a problem with his oblique or anything like that.
Encouragingly, he joked the soreness can be chalked up to him "getting old" and he will be fine.
Whether or not Hinch decides to put Torres in the lineup in the final game of the series on Saturday remains to be seen, but the road trip does not end right away for Detroit as they will travel north for a series against the Seattle Mariners beginning on Monday night.
By the sounds of it, though, the Tigers and their new star have avoided any sort of major injury which was the initial fear.
Through the first two games of the season, Torres has been one of the key hitters in the lineup with a slash line of .429/.500/.857 and three hits in just seven at-bats.
Getting him back on the field as soon as possible will be beneficial to a Tigers offense which is going to need to create more runs moving forward.