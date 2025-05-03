'Nothing Personal' Says Detroit Tigers Ace After Contentious Incident
Detroit Tigers ace and reigning American League Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal delivered another stellar effort on Friday night as he helped his team to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Skubal worked six innings of four-hit, one-run ball while striking out eight opposing hitters. In doing so, he dropped his already-sterling ERA down to 2.21.
That mark is even better than the 2.39 effort that earned him the Cy Young a year ago, but the one run he allowed on Friday night turned into a contentious moment later on.
Angels second baseman and leadoff hitter Zach Neto absolutely crushed a home run on the first pitch Skubal threw in the start.
Neto's fourth home run of the year left his bat at 107.9 miles per hour and went 429 feet on its way over the wall to give his team an early 1-0 lead.
As many hitters would if they took the best pitcher in the sport deep, Neto admired it as it left the yard, and it seemed like that did not sit well with Skubal.
The Detroit southpaw got his revenge in Neto's next plate apperance in the bottom of the third, striking him out on four pitches, a sequence punctuated by a 99.4 mph four-seam fastball that Neto swung at and missed above the zone.
That offering was the fifth-fastest pitch Skubal threw in the game, showing just how amped up the lefty was after how the game started. His four-seamer has averaged 97.4 mph this season, but he cranked it up to 98.4.
"It's competition,” Skubal told MLB.com Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck after the game. “It's nothing personal at the end of the day. I think he's a really good baseball player. He's proved that throughout his career. But it's just competition, and I think it brings out the best in everybody."
Skubal had words for Neto after he struck him out with the heater, and Neto returned the favor, leading both benches to clear as tempers flared.
Cooler heads prevailed, but Skubal's intensity set the tone for Detroit's come-from-behind win, as the Angels were still holding on to their 1-0 lead at the time.
The Tigers went on to rally for a big win, as Riley Greene became the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs in the same ninth inning.
Detroit's win improved its record to 21-12 on the season, and the Tigers are owners of a 2.5 game lead in the American League Central division.