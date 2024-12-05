Pros and Cons of Detroit Tigers Potentially Signing Anthony Santander
The Detroit Tigers are getting ready for the Winter Meetings, in what has been a fairly quiet offseason so far.
While the Tigers aren’t in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, it seems like most players and teams are going to be waiting to see what happens to him before they start making big splashes.
For Detroit, after an amazing 2024 campaign, they should be one of the teams looking to make a splash in free agency. The Tigers have spent big money in the past and this team proved last year that they are superb, but could use a few extra pieces to make them a World Series contender.
While the bullpen was electric last season down the stretch, adding a veteran starting pitcher who is capable of starting in playoff games will be important. Also, and perhaps more important, will be adding a bat that can help improve an offense that was lackluster at times.
One player who could be on the Tigers’ radar is Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles. The talented slugger is a free agent and could be what Detroit needs in the lineup. Here are some pros and cons to signing the switch-hitting slugger.
Pros
When looking at last season, Santander is the best power hitter in this free agency class, as he hit 44 home runs last season and drove in 102 RBIs. Those are some elite numbers offensively, especially considering he is a switch hitter. For the last three years, he has proven to be a very capable middle of the order hitter for the Orioles.
Adding that type of player in the middle of the order would instantly improve Detroit’s offense, even if he is just a mid-30s home run hitter. Pairing Santander with Riley Greene in the lineup would help avoid some of the offensive droughts the team went on at times last year.
Cons
While there is a lot to potentially like about Santander, there are also some concerns. On defense, the slugger is a bit of a liability in the field, and in a big ballpark like Detroit, he could be exposed a bit defensively. Also, outfield wouldn't be considered a pressing need for the Tigers.
While he has been an excellent power hitter over the last three years, there are concerns that a drop in power could take away a lot of the value that he brings to a team. With the highest WAR of his career being 3.0, he is by no means a superstar, but a very above-average player with All-Star potential. Considering he is likely going to get a contract of over $100 million, a drop in power could result in him becoming overpaid quickly.