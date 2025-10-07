Riley Greene Represents Tigers as Finalist for Hank Aaron Award
The Hank Aaron Award was established back in 1999 in honor of the 25 year anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record. One play from both the National and American League are selected for their all-around offensive impact on their team. The 10 players who are up for this award have been released for this year's finalists and one of Detroit's top hitters is one of them.
The Detroit Tigers had a difficult stretch at the tail end of the summer months, but that didn't mean that there weren't some that weren't playing consistent and that is why Riley Greene is amongst the finalists for this season. Greene was a vital part to the team's success this year and their ability to fight through a slump and into the postseason.
Greene's name is etched next to some very respectable talent in the AL which includes Aaron Judge (Yankees) and Cal Raleigh (Mariners). Just to be selected as a finalist is an honor in itself and the Tigers' organization should be proud of their up and coming star.
Greene's Spectacular Year
The 25-year-old didn't post the best slash line of his young career, but he had by far the most home runs (36) and RBI (111). This was the first time that he amassed more than 100 RBI in a season joining only six other players to do so in the AL this season.
Greene led all Detroit bats in a big way despite the scrutiny he has faced for his strikeouts (201). There was only one player on the Tigers' roster who had more than 78 RBI- Greene. He was also the only one on the team with an OPS over .800 by the end of the year.
His batting average (.258) and on-base percentage (.313) weren't the best numbers that he has posted since debuting in '22, but his .493 slugging percentage was. It is no surprise that he is on this list as one of seven total players who had more than 35 homers this year in the AL (tied for fifth most).
This is an elite list of players that Greene now finds himself on. The award winner will be announced on Nov. 13 in Las Vegas when the year has come to a close and the organization should be proud that they have helped him to his first of maybe many Hank Aaron Award finalist's lists.