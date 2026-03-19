Detroit Tigers Rising Star Left Off List of Top 10 MLB Right Fielders

The Detroit Tigers have stuck to their guns over the years by banking on homegrown talent to step up to the plate. A majority of this Tigers roster heading into 2026 have been players drafted by the franchise from various rounds of the MLB Draft.

One of the more underrated draft picks back in 2019 was outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who Detroit took in the 19th round. The Tigers have seen Carpenter grow from his days in the minors to becoming one of the more popular players on the roster today, earning the nickname "Kerry Bonds".

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Regardless of whether he's better against right-handers compared to left-handers at the plate, Carpenter's presence has seen his stock skyrocket over the last few seasons. So much so, Carpenter just missed out on Bleacher Report's top right fielder in the MLB today rankings.

Carpenter Ranked No. 11 for 2026

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Carpenter as the 11th-best starting right fielder in the league going into 2026. Lst year saw a complete season for Carpenter, where he played in the most games in his career and showed he can play an average right field, with a strong arm.

The real damage Carpenter does for the Tigers is at the plate, smashing 26 home runs (career high) last year, and rose to the clutch occasions more often than not. Should Detroit get back to the playoffs, whoever their opponent is, hates to see Carpenter walk into the batter's box.

"He had an .801 OPS and 10 home runs in 52 games after the All-Star break last year, and should open the season slotted alongside Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in one of the primary run production spots in the Detroit lineup," Reuter wrote.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates batting a double. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying healthy is the name of Carpenter's game, and if he does so, having him in the lineup more often than not will benefit A.J. Hinch and the Tigers. Carpenter did most of his power damage when there were two outs in the inning, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 32 RBIs with a .250 batting average.

Carpenter has yet to hit a home run this spring, but that is no reason for fans to worry. When the season gets underway against the San Diego Padres, these players, including Carpenter, know that's when the real hard work begins.

Perhaps Hinch will give Carpenter more chances to hit against lefties this season, while improving in the field out at Comerica Park and beyond.

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