Signing Starter Could Give Detroit Tigers Best Young Trio in Baseball
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason and free agency looking to build upon what was a really strong 2024 campaign.
It was a wild ride for the Tigers in 2024; despite looking like it was going to be another losing season in the summer, the team turned it around and became one of the best teams in the second half of the season.
Detroit was able to make the playoffs and snap their lengthy playoff drought thanks to their success after the All-Star break. Furthermore, they even won a series in the MLB Playoffs.
For a young team, they gained a ton of valuable experience and showed that they are ahead of schedule for their timeline to compete. While the success during the season was great to see, it has now put a lot of pressure on the front office to help make this roster better going into 2025.
Even though the Tigers had a lot of success in 2024, this is a team that was far from perfect and has some needs going into the offseason. One of those needs is at starting pitcher. While Tarik Skubal is one of the best in the game, the playoffs showed that he needs help.
Recently, Brian Murphy of MLB.com spoke about Roki Sasaski being a great potential fit for Detroit.
“Pairing Sasaki with reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal might give Detroit the best righty-lefty combination of any rotation. Add in Jackson Jobe, who debuted in September and is the No. 5 prospect in MLB, and suddenly the Tigers have what could be a dominant trio leading their staff for many years to come -- assuming they extend their decorated ace. Is Sasaki the right fit for a roster that has one pitcher in his 30s (Sasaki’s fellow countryman, Kenta Maeda)? Of course! Sasaki's immense talent fits any roster, but in Detroit, he would join a team on the rise, band together with the best pitcher in the AL and accelerate the Tigers’ trek to the top of their division.”
With the Tigers hoping to be contenders in the American League for years to come, adding a pitcher like Sasaki who has the potential to be an ace would be very appealing.
Since Detroit had a successful season in 2024, they should be a desirable destination if winning is important to the young right-hander.
The possibility of forming a young trio with Skubal, Sasaki and Jackson Jobe would bring a lot of excitement to the Tigers. While extending their Cy Young should be a priority soon, Sasaki could either pair alongside him or potentially replace him if need be.
Adding Sasaki in free agency could not only help Detroit now, but for years to come.