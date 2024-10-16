Star Detroit Tigers Prospect Shines During First Week of Arizona Fall League
The Detroit Tigers are still dealing with the sting of no longer playing baseball this season after their magical run came to an end in Game 5 of the ALDS, but there are some players in the organization still in action.
While multiple star prospects in their pipeline were called up to The Show throughout the year, others in their farm system are now competing in the Arizona Fall League.
The Tigers sent seven players to the AFL, headlined by Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno who are both top 10 prospects. What's interesting is they also both play catcher/first base, so it will be intriguing to see how their careers progress in the field and what positions they might play if they reach the Majors at the same time.
Liranzo, ranked No. 6 in their pipeline, was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty deal. While the other piece of that package, Trey Sweeney, already made an impact with Detroit, the 21-year-old will be a project in comparison to the shortstop.
This time in the Arizona Fall League will give him great experience by competing against other top prospects around the minors, but while the Tigers are excited to see what their newest star prospect can do, it was Briceno who impressed during the first week of action.
He became the first AFL player to hit three homers in the same game since 2015, blasting one off Philadelphia Phillies superstar pitching prospect Andrew Painter.
Joe Trezza of MLB.com highlighted Briceno as someone who stood out amongst the other best minor leaguers sent to this event after he went 6-for-16 with those three home runs and six RBI.
At 20 years old, Briceno gives Detroit another exciting prospect sitting in their farm system who could turn into a real option for them down the line.
How he and Liranzo perform throughout the Arizona Fall League will be something to monitor, but it's a great sign one of these young Tigers players got off to a hot start.