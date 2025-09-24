Star Shortstop Prospect Named Tigers Best Minor League Player
The Detroit Tigers are focused on trying to win the division and stay in the playoff hunt. It felt like just yesterday that Detroit had a comfortable lead in the American League Central, but that's not the case anymore.
Along with poor play, going 1-9 in their last 10 games, the Cleveland Guardians have been doing the exact opposite -- playing spectacularly. They have completely erased the deficit, going 9-1 in their last 10 to close the division lead to just one game. They began a monumental series against Cleveland on Tuesday that might decide the division and possibly the third Wild Card.
Elsewhere in Tigers-land, things are going really well on the farm. They still have one of the best systems in baseball, highlighted by Max Clark, Josue Briceño, Bryce Rainer and their Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year (subscription required), Kevin McGonigle.
McGonigle Continues To Improve
McGonigle started quickly rising up prospect lists in 2024 as a 19-year-old. The shortstop played 74 games at Single-A and High-A, hitting .309 with an .853 OPS, 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 22 stolen bases. He even walked more (46) times than he struck out (28).
He could do a bit of everything and as a team who is in need of a shortstop, he was an exciting player to watch for a team on the rise. He was still going to be just 20-years-old heading into 2025, so he seemed a couple more years away.
After 2025, that might not be the case.
Across three teams this season, McGonigle upped his game to a whole new level. In 88 games, he crushed 19 homers, drove in 80 and hit 31 doubles. His batting average (.305) and on-base percentage (.408) stayed in the same range as 2024, but he upped his power game by a lot.
Setting a new career high in his power counting stats, his slugging percentage jumped over 100 points from .452 to .583. His OPS was a new career high at .991, as well.
"He has the best pure swing and approach in the minors. He always seems controlled in what he does during every at-bat," a National League scout told Baseball America.
Once again, McGonigle showed off his great approach, walking 59 times to 46 strikeouts.
The 20-year-old is flat out one of the best prospects in baseball. He began the season as the number 23 prospect, according to Baseball America, and vaulted himself all the way up to No. 2 after his 2025 campaign.
It's safe to say that McGonigle has seperated himself from most of the pack when it comes to prospects. With his elite output, he may be able to make the Majors next year if the Tigers decide to be aggressive with him to improve their lineup.