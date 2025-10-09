Start Time for Tigers' Massive Game 5 of ALDS Against Mariners Has Been Revealed
The Detroit Tigers used a huge couple of innings to come back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners to force a fifth game back out in the Pacific Northwest.
Finding themselves in the afternoon slot for what was potentially their final home game of the season, the Tigers did not give their crowd much to cheer about until they tied things up in the bottom of the fifth inning before an explosion in the sixth put them on top.
Detroit was scheduled to be in the late afternoon slot once again on Friday for Game 5, but a major development later on Wednesday after they won changed everything.
Tigers Get to Play Primetime Slot in Game 5 vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees were scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the other ALDS matchup on Friday night after they forced a Game 4 with a comeback win on Tuesday. But despite the fact the Blue Jays threw a bullpen game on Wednesday, they handled the Yankees and advanced to the ALCS.
For Detroit, this means they are now the only game in town on Friday night. Originally scheduled for first pitch around 4:30 p.m. EST -- or 1:30 PST -- the Tigers are now going to be playing under the lights.
Things will get started in T-Mobile Park at 8:08 p.m. EST and 5:08 p.m. CST, which potentially gives the Mariners the advantage of having a louder crowd. With that being said, fans in the Motor City will certainly be excited to be playing the biggest game of their season at night rather than having to rush out of work early to get in front of a television.
Blue Jays Victory Also Sets ALCS Schedule
Should the Tigers be lucky enough to advance on Friday night, it will be a quick turnaround to get north of the border with Game 1 of the ALCS taking place in Toronto on Sunday and Game 2 on Monday.
Games 3, 4 and 5, which will hopefully be played in Detroit, would take place on Oct.15, 16 and 17.
A close series would see Games 6 and 7 played on Oct. 19 and 20 back in Canada.
Before the Tigers can look ahead to a potential showdown in the ALCS against the Blue Jays, it's all going to come down to Tarik Skubal on Friday night back in his native Pacific Northwest where he first made a name for himself at Seattle University. The big lefty has made some huge starts for Detroit over the last two years, but this will without a doubt be the biggest of his career.
If he brings his A-game, he's going to give the Tigers a phenomenal chance to advance to their first ALCS in over a decade.