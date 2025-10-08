Watch: Tigers Take Control of Game 4 With Massive Home Runs From Struggling Stars
The Detroit Tigers have taken control of their must-win Game 4 matchup at home against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series.
Entering Wednesday needing a victory in order to keep their season alive, things did not look good early at Comerica Park. Falling behind 3-0 with the bats seemingly still asleep and Casey Mize being pulled after just three innings, all hope was beginning to become lost.
That is until the bottom of the fifth inning, when RBI doubles from Dillon Dingler and Jahmai Jones made it 3-2 before an RBI single from Javier Báez tied things up heading into the sixth. That was when Comerica Park was sent into an absolute frenzy as the Gritty Tigs kept their season alive.
Riley Greene Gave Tigers Lead With Absolute Moonshot
After struggling his way through seemingly endless strikeouts this series and entering Game 4 with more than twice as many K's as hits, the pressure was on Greene to perform. He did just that and more with a 454-foot blast to put his team on top.
But it didn't end there for the Tigers, as another struggling star came through when they needed him.
Javy Báez Blows Game Open For Detroit
In what was his first playoff home run in nearly a decade, Báez launched one to left field to bring Wenceel Perez home and give the Tigers a 7-3 lead. This was following a Zach McKinstry single that brought home Spencer Torkelson.
For Báez, the playoffs arrived coming off a brutal stretch in the second half, but he has been one of the team's best offensive performers this October. And he may have just delivered his biggest moment in a Detroit uniform.
Gleyber Torres Provides Tigers Insurance Run
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Gleyber Torres stepped up and hit one that barely got over the right field wall to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead headed into the eighth inning. It was the latest example of one of the team's star players stepping up when it was needed.
If Detroit can hold on, they will head back to Seattle for Game 5 with their ace Tarik Skubal on the mound with an opportunity to advance to the ALCS.