Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Continues to Dominate in Poll With Unanimous Vote

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is continuing to take the lead in one of baseball's most prestigious polls.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Aug 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite experiencing a brutal drought in July, the Detroit Tigers have once again found their footing and lead the American League Central in the standings. After uncertainty loomed with some injuries in the starting rotation throughout the season, the Tigers' future is looking a little clearer and positive.

On Monday, Jared Greenspan of MLB.com released the recent Cy Young poll, which has the Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal situated at the top after receiving a whopping 32 first-place votes. The poll results are decided upon by several MLB analysts, and he remains the only unanimous selection of the four polls that have been created so far this season — let that impressive stat speak for itself.

More News: Tigers Bullpen Trade Deadline Acquisition Suffers Rough Debut with Team

It's undeniable that Skubal has played a major role in reeling the franchise back in after their dip in wins. While they're certainly not at their greatest potential right now, they are rising up, which has their fanbase hopeful.

With a 2.18 ERA and 181 strikeouts, Skubal leading the poll doesn't come as a major surprise, but that doesn't mean that it's not awe-inspiring. Per Greenspan, he also leads all qualified starters in WHIP with an 0.83. It goes without saying that Skubal dominated the poll.

"Skubal has struck out at least 10 batters in four of his last six starts, and now has eight games with double-digit strikeout totals this season; that's two more than the next closest pitcher," Greenspan explained in the poll.

More News: Tigers' Recent Struggles Expose Significant Concerns in One Key Area

Following behind Skubal in the American League is Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox, but Skubal appears to be miles ahead of everyone.

The top contender in the National League is, of course, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes with 26 first-place votes, bumping him far above Philadelphia Phillies' starter Zack Wheeler, who landed six first-place votes.

Expectations remain incredibly high for Skubal, particularly after the unanimous AL Cy Young poll. It's rare that votes are so aligned, let alone for the Cy Young Award. Skubal earned the prestigious award in 2024 for the American League alongside Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, representing the National League. He stands a strong chance of landing it again.

More News: Tigers Could Fall Behind Other Contenders With Lack of Impact Deadline Additions

The Tigers have a matchup against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, followed by a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Comerica Park. Skubal is expected to start in the game, with hopes of continuing his high trajectory.

For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/News