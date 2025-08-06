Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Continues to Dominate in Poll With Unanimous Vote
Despite experiencing a brutal drought in July, the Detroit Tigers have once again found their footing and lead the American League Central in the standings. After uncertainty loomed with some injuries in the starting rotation throughout the season, the Tigers' future is looking a little clearer and positive.
On Monday, Jared Greenspan of MLB.com released the recent Cy Young poll, which has the Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal situated at the top after receiving a whopping 32 first-place votes. The poll results are decided upon by several MLB analysts, and he remains the only unanimous selection of the four polls that have been created so far this season — let that impressive stat speak for itself.
More News: Tigers Bullpen Trade Deadline Acquisition Suffers Rough Debut with Team
It's undeniable that Skubal has played a major role in reeling the franchise back in after their dip in wins. While they're certainly not at their greatest potential right now, they are rising up, which has their fanbase hopeful.
With a 2.18 ERA and 181 strikeouts, Skubal leading the poll doesn't come as a major surprise, but that doesn't mean that it's not awe-inspiring. Per Greenspan, he also leads all qualified starters in WHIP with an 0.83. It goes without saying that Skubal dominated the poll.
"Skubal has struck out at least 10 batters in four of his last six starts, and now has eight games with double-digit strikeout totals this season; that's two more than the next closest pitcher," Greenspan explained in the poll.
More News: Tigers' Recent Struggles Expose Significant Concerns in One Key Area
Following behind Skubal in the American League is Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox, but Skubal appears to be miles ahead of everyone.
The top contender in the National League is, of course, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes with 26 first-place votes, bumping him far above Philadelphia Phillies' starter Zack Wheeler, who landed six first-place votes.
Expectations remain incredibly high for Skubal, particularly after the unanimous AL Cy Young poll. It's rare that votes are so aligned, let alone for the Cy Young Award. Skubal earned the prestigious award in 2024 for the American League alongside Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, representing the National League. He stands a strong chance of landing it again.
More News: Tigers Could Fall Behind Other Contenders With Lack of Impact Deadline Additions
The Tigers have a matchup against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, followed by a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Comerica Park. Skubal is expected to start in the game, with hopes of continuing his high trajectory.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.