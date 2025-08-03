Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Makes Some Incredible MLB History With Recent Road Dominance
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal cemented his place amongst the best starting pitchers in baseball when he unanimously won the American League Cy Young Award in 2024 while completing the pitching triple crown.
Able to stay healthy for the first time in his career, his incredible skill on the mound was on display all season, leading to winning such a prestigious award.
What would he have up his sleeve for an encore in 2025?
More News: Tigers Major MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Has Incredible Debut With Team
Skubal has actually taken his performance to another level, with his stuff improving upon his Cy Young award-winning campaign, which has included some historic performances.
Most recently, it has been when the Tigers take their show on the road that he has improved his production.
Detroit has had some shaky performances over the last few weeks, but their star has still been able to get the job done, putting the team in a position to win.
In his most recent start on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, Skubal was excellent, navigating a deep and talented lineup.
More News: Analyzing Why Tigers Received Shockingly Poor Grade in Chris Paddack Trade
He worked seven innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs to go along with 10 strikeouts and zero walks issued.
That performance was a historic one for Skubal, who has accomplished something only Los Angeles Dodgers star and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw has done in the modern era.
According to OptaSTATS, Skubal is the only pitcher other than the Dodgers great in 2017 to record 10+ strikeouts and zero walks in three consecutive road starts.
The streak started on July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when Skubal continued his dominance against American League Central foes, striking out 10 across seven shutout innings.
More News: Tigers Surprisingly Send Down Red-Hot Relief Pitcher To Make Room for Charlie Morton
In his next road start against the Texas Rangers, he worked 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run, while striking out 11 and walking zero.
The combination of pinpoint accuracy and nasty stuff is something very few pitchers in baseball possess, which is why Skubal is considered one of the best doing it currently.
He is on pace to break some records when it comes to his strikeout and walk numbers, blowing away opponents with pinpoint precision.
More News: Breaking Down Why Tigers Acquiring Chris Paddack Could Be Sneaky Good Move
Skubal has struck out 181 batters compared to issuing only 19 walks.
Before including his numbers from the start this weekend against the Phillies, he leads the MLB with a 9.00 SO/BB ratio, 1.3 BB/9, 0.838 WHIP and 1.93 FIP.
His 5.5 bWAR, .769 winning percentage, 2.09 ERA, 197 ERA+ and 11.5 K/9 all lead the AL, in what is shaping up to be another award-winning campaign for the Detroit ace.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.