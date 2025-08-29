Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Remains Atop Latest MLB Pitcher Power Rankings
The Detroit Tigers and their fans already know it, but left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is the class of MLB when it comes to the league's current crop of dominant arms.
Skubal began the year showing flashes of even more upside after his phenomenal 2024 campaign that saw him win the American League pitching triple crown by leading in wins, ERA and strikeouts to take home the league's Cy Young Award.
Throughout 2025, he's made good on that potential, somehow managing to perform even better by ERA, strikeout rate, walk rate and WHIP. He's putting together consecutive dominant seasons in a way the franchise has not seen since the prime of Justin Verlander.
Tarik Skubal Holds Top Spot in Seventh Straight Pitcher Power Rankings
It should then come as no surprise that Skubal has been given the top spot in MLB.com's starting pitcher power rankings for the seventh consecutive iteration of the list.
"Make that seven rankings in a row in the No. 1 spot for Skubal," David Adler wrote. "He's going for his second straight AL Cy Young Award, and right now Skubal leads Crochet in two key categories: ERA (2.28) and strikeouts (212). He leads the AL in ERA, and the Majors in K's. He has three double-digit strikeout games this month and six in his last 10 starts."
What's notable from what Adler wrote is that Skubal has serious company in this year's race for the AL Cy Young. Beyond Crochet, Detroit native and Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown has also thrown his hat into the ring.
Any other year, Skubal would be on a glide path to the award, but it's been an unusually strong season for starting pitching in the AL. After Crochet and Brown, Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi was arguably outperforming all of them, but he's now out for the rest of the year due to injury.
Just weeks ago, Skubal and Brown put on a show in a game between the Tigers and Astros in Detroit, with the home team taking a 1-0 win in what was one of the best pitching duels MLB has seen in a long time.
With the Tigers virtually assured of their spot in the MLB playoffs, Skubal will have another chance to power a deep playoff run for his club. The team's strategy of "pitching chaos" behind their ace will need to prove effective again, but Detroit will have the edge over any foe when its ace is on the mound.