Tigers Activate Star Pitcher Casey Mize From Injured List, Option Akil Baddoo
The Detroit Tigers got good news on the injury front on Saturday, as they announced the activation of right-handed pitcher Casey Mize from the injured list.
The right-hander will start Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians as the Tigers look to avoid losing the four-game set at the hands of the team that knocked them out in the American League Division Series.
Mize was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain after his last start on May 8 against the Colorado Rockies, and it interrupted the best stretch of his career.
After struggling through his first several years in the Major Leagues, the former No. 1 overall pick found his footing this season.
Mize turned a strong spring training into a stellar start to the season, going 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA in seven starts. The righty was a key cog in the most formidable starting rotation in the sport along with reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, star rookie Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson.
In the corresponding roster move, Detroit optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
Baddoo was a breakout star to begin the 2021 season, but he has not yet been able to parlay that into consistent Major League success.
The 26-year-old owned a .118 batting average at the time of the transaction, though he is a positive contributor on defense.
Baddoo has a .820 OPS in 21 appearances with the Mud Hens so far this season, so there's still reason to believe he could translate his abilities into production for the Tigers at some point in the future.