Tigers Place Resurgent Starting Pitcher Casey Mize on Injured List
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has announced that Casey Mize is headed to the 15-day IL with with a mild left hamstring strain. Chase Lee has been called up from Toledo as a corresponding move.
Mize pitched six innings on Thursday against the Rockies, allowing only one run and three hits while striking out eight batters, continuing a strong start to the season with a 6-1 record to go with a 2.53 ERA in seven starts.
Behind Tarik Skubal, Mize has been the Tigers' most reliable piece of the rotation and is the team's only other qualified starter.
The 2018 first-overall pick missed two months of time last season with another left hamstring strain and when he returned, pitched notably below his first half performance with a 5.32 ERA with 28 hits allowed over 23.2 innings.
Mize did not appear in Detroit's AL Wild Card series against the Astros and was left off the ALDS roster in favor of Keider Montero.
The Tigers are facing the Texas Rangers in the continuation of a three-game series on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers are set to start Jack Flaherty against Ragners ace Jacob deGrom.
Detroit entered the day in first place in the American League Central, but was one of three teams with a winning percentage of .600 or better in the division, along with the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.
The Tigers will continue their homestand this week when they host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series that starts on Monday.