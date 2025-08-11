Tigers All-Star Slugger Will Be Feeling the Pressure After Dreadful July
Despite some struggles of late, the Detroit Tigers were able to have a strong weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.
With things going a bit south for the Tigers, it was great to see them be able to pick up a series win against the Angels over the weekend. This was the first series win for Detroit since the end of July against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it was much needed.
The Cleveland Guardians have been making quite the push in the American League Central of late, and Detroit getting a series win will help slow that down.
Even though the gap in the division has shrunk, a lot of it is because Detroit is not playing nearly as well as they did in the first half of the year. The Tigers were the best team in the AL for quite some time but started to show some flaws around the All-Star break.
While the bullpen has taken a lot of the blame for their struggles, the lineup also hasn’t been nearly as good as it was early on. Detroit was fortunate to have some surprise players excelling early on, but that has since cooled off.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the pressure starting to mount for Tigers slugger Javier Baez after a dreadful stretch.
“The fact that Báez hit .180/.180/.246 in July kind of flew under the national radar, but the expensive free-swinger could come under a lot of scrutiny if the Tigers—already an MLB-worst 7-16 from July 9 through August 7—keep sputtering.”
Easily one of the biggest surprises in baseball this campaign was the bounce-back year from Baez. In 2024, the slugger underwent hip surgery after struggling a lot with Detroit since signing a massive deal.
Will Baez Bounce Back?
It certainly appeared like it was going to be a failure of a signing for the Tigers, but the slugger has bounced back in a significant way.
After finding some playing time due to injuries, Baez went on to make the AL All-Star team this season, proving that he wasn’t done just yet. So far in 2025, he has slashed .269/.298/.429 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI.
Unfortunately, while the overall numbers have been strong for the three-time All-Star, he had a terrible month of July, and that is concerning.
Detroit didn’t do a strong job at the trade deadline of improving their lineup, focusing more of their attention on their pitching staff. If there is regression from Baez, it is going to hurt the batting order.
Hopefully, July was just a bad stretch for Baez, as his poor play correlates with a bad stretch for the team overall.