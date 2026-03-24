MLB Insider Sees Big Things for Tigers Rookie Kevin McGonigle in 2026

From holding onto Tarik Skubal (for now, at least) to adding Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and Kenley Jansen to earning early buzz as the favorite in the AL Central this season, the Detroit Tigers have plenty reason for optimism.

Now, with prized shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle looking poised to break camp with the big league club and be a part of the Tigers' Opening Day roster, that optimism is taking on a new layer.

Amidst a strong spring, McGonigle has caught the eye of at least one prominent national baseball media member. Buster Olney, an MLB insider with ESPN, identified the 21-year-old's rise as part of his Spring Training takeaways, suggesting that he could be set to play a significant role in Detroit this year.

McGonigle Has a Fan in Buster Olney

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why Olney might be high on McGonigle. The 2023 first-round pick was an on-base machine this spring, recording a .423 OBP and a .923 OPS over 19 games. While he did some damage with the bat (10 hits, including two home runs and five total extra-base hits), he has also shown patience at the plate in walking 11 times.

Onley was also quick to point out McGonigle's defensive play in Lakeland, Fla., noting that he had handled responsibilities at both shortstop and third base well. Even Tigers manager A.J. Hinch touted his versatility, going so far as to highlight the fact that he plays more positions than Houston Astros star infielder Jose Altuve did when Hinch managed him at a similar point in his career.

What specifically caught Olney's attention was McGonigle's motor. He described the 5'9" infielder as playing with an enthusiasm "that seems tangible in its impact on other players". McGonigle's energy inspired Olney to raise comparisons to Dustin Pedroia and echo Hinch in likening the youngster to Alex Bregman and Altuve.

If McGonigle is included in the Opening Day lineup, he would likely bump three-time All-Star Javier Báez to assuming a more regular role in the outfield after seeing substantial time there in 2025. It would also warrant a demotion for a regular member of Detroit's roster from last season, with Wenceel Pérez and Parker Meadows looming as the most likely candidates.

If McGonigle doesn't make it, then service time manipulation will have likely played a role. If MLB Pipeline's No. 2 prospect spends just a few weeks toiling in the minors before being called up, the Tigers can delay his free agency by a year.

Whether it's now or a little bit deeper into the 2026 season, McGonigle's arrival in Detroit is imminent. And you can count Olney as yet another name on the growing list of believers.