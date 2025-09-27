Tigers Announce Game 2 Pitching Plan Against Boston With Playoff Berth in Reach
After losing two out of three games to the Cleveland Guardians during the week, the Detroit Tigers had the task of keeping their playoff hopes alive in their final series of the season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Leading 3-1 into the bottom of the seventh on Friday night, the Tigers allowed one run in each of the final three innings and were walked off when Ceddanne Rafaela's RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth scored Romy Gonzalez from first base. The win punched Boston's ticket to the postseason and continued Detroit's September struggles.
Late Friday night, the Tigers got some good news when the Houston Astros continued their slide from postseason contention with a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
That loss by Houston shaved Detroit's magic number to one to clinch a berth in the postseason. Detroit controls its own destiny Saturday with a win and you are in scenario, and they will hand the ball to Keider Montero.
Tigers Starting Keider Montero Against the Red Sox on Saturday With an Opportunity to Clinch a Playoff Berth
Detroit has lost nine of its last 10 and 21 of its last 29, but they enter Saturday afternoon's game against Boston controlling their playoff destiny.
They will send Montero to the mound in Game 2 of the series, looking to win and get in rather than staying up late Saturday night to see how the Astros fare in Los Angeles again. Considering what is at stake, expect Montero to have a short leash, and the Tigers get into their bullpen early if needed.
This is a huge game for a number of reasons for the Tigers. They remained tied with the Guardians at the top of the Central Division standings after both teams lost Friday night. It is also big in terms of Detroit not having to throw ace Tarik Skubal on Sunday, which would allow him to open the Wild Card series on Tuesday. That would be ideal for manager A.J. Hinch.
"It's pretty clear. If we need (Sunday) to get into the playoffs, we're going to pitch Tarik,'' said Hinch on Friday before Game 1 in Boston. "If we've clinched the playoff berth, then he won't pitch."
Given everything that has happened in September, Detroit has its playoff fate in its own hands Saturday at Fenway Park. A win over Boston's young starter, Connelly Early, who has struck out 22 batters in 14.1 innings this year in three starts, and the Tigers' frustrating September collapse won't be as bad as it feels right now.