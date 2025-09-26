Tigers Still Have Path to Win AL Central After Beating Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, 4-2, bringing the American League Central Division race to a tie with three games remaining.
The Tigers (86-73) were in desperate need of a win after their epic collapse, or Cleveland’s (86-73) incredible comeback, depending on your point of view. At one point this season the Guardians were 15.5 games behind the Tigers. By passing Detroit for the division lead on Wednesday, they executed the biggest comeback in MLB history, breaking the 15-game comeback by the Boston Braves in 2014.
Of course, it means nothing if the Guardians don’t finish it off. By winning on Thursday, the Tigers gave themselves a chance to staying with Cleveland heading into their final series at Boston, which starts on Friday.
Detroit started the game with a 2-0 lead in the first inning, as Jahmai Jones led off with a home run and Wenceel Perez followed with a home run. In the second inning, Javier Baez singled home Dillon Dingler for a 3-0 lead. Riley Greene later hit a solo home run for insurance and the Tigers hung on for the win.
Detroit has a couple of different pathways to the playoffs. Oddly enough, their potential opponent in each scenario could be a familiar foe.
Detroit Tigers Playoff Scenarios
When it comes to the division title the math is simple. The Tigers must win one more game than the Guardians. That’s because Cleveland owns the tiebreaker. So, if the season ended today Cleveland would be the No. 3 seed and the Tigers would be the No. 6 seed. There is a huge difference, of course. Cleveland would host a wild card series and Detroit would go on the road for a wild card series. The opponent? Each other. Yikes.
As for the wild card, the Tigers have the upper hand over the Houston Astros. First, Detroit has a one-game lead with three games to play. Second, if the two teams end up in a tie, the Tigers have that tiebreaker after winning the season series. The only way the Tigers can miss the playoffs is to fall so hard that they finish behind the Astros in the wild card race.
That’s a fall the Tigers are hoping to avoid.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 3
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 25)
Cleveland Guardians: 86-73 (tied for division lead*)
Detroit Tigers: 86-73 (tied for division lead)
*-Cleveland has tiebreaker if two teams are tied at end of regular season.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (3 games): Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 25)
New York Yankees: 91-68 (clinched No. 4 seed*)
Boston Red Sox: 87-72 (2.0 games ahead)
Detroit Tigers: 86-73 (final wild card berth)
Houston Astros: 85-74 (1.0 game out of final wild card berth)
*-Yankees are tied for AL East lead but Toronto holds tiebreaker in event of season-ending tie between two teams.