Tigers Calculated Conservative Trade Deadline Strategy Will Pay Off Long Term
The Detroit Tigers had a trade deadline this past week, which many fans were not exactly thrilled with the results.
After being linked for months to virtually every top name available, the Tigers largely made smaller and more calculated additions in the bullpen and added some low-cost starters.
Though they were connected to guys like Eugenio Suarez and David Bednar, they instead came away with the likes of Charlie Morton, Chris Paddack and Kyle Finnegan, adding nothing to the lineup either.
Detroit chose to buy low on options they believed they could get the absolute most out of, and in turn, they held onto virtually every high-profile prospect they have in Major League Baseball's best farm system.
After the deadline, president of baseball operations Scott Harris candidly addressed these facts and told fans bluntly that with the price of some of the bigger names who were dealt, trading top prospects would have haunted this organization for a long time.
While this may not be what fans of a team who had baseball's best record at the All-Star break following a huge first half wanted to hear, Harris' patience and prudence are going to pay off with sustainable long-term success in the Motor City.
It's understandable for fans to be frustrated. The goal of any organization should be to win a championship, and it has seemed for a while like the 2025 Tigers had a real chance if the front office set them up right at the deadline.
Organizationally though, the goal is to build a contender year in and year out. Not only is Detroit a contender right now, they are set up to be one for many years to come.
Teams like the San Diego Padres acquired Mason Miller in a package that included one of baseball's best prospects in Leodalis De Vriesm, and it feels like a virtual certainty they will regret it down the line.
The Tigers, meanwhile, got better and kept their core of Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Josue Briceño intact as the future of the organization.
In reality, Detroit's best chance to win a World Series title is coming, but it's just simply not right now to the point where being reckless makes any sense for this team.
Reinforcements are on their way and on their way quickly. Tigers fans are allowed to be frustrated that this team is not set up to mow their way through October, however, they will be very glad with the way things played out at this crossroads years down the line.
This team is not going anywhere either.
Though they were somewhat underwhelming, the additions Detroit made did make them better.
Perhaps Harris has unlocked the key to competing both right now and for the next decade as well.
