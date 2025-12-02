Tigers Reportedly Targeting Potential Bargain Star Free Agent Relief Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers are in the thick of the offseason and looking to make upgrades to their weak spots ahead of the winter meetings.

One of those weak spots -- which they have been very open about trying to add to -- is the bullpen after the unit largely collapsed down the stretch and into the playoffs. Detroit could not rely on its group of relievers to win games, and it cost them not only a division title but also a potential shot at a World Series

Outside of a Kyle Finnegan add at the trade deadline, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris' moves were largely disastrous in that area. Trying to rebuild things now, his team has been linked to just about every big-name reliever out there.

From interest in Edwin Diaz to a potential reunion with Finnegan and everyone in between, Detroit is going to add to the bullpen. According to a new report from insider Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, Harris may just have his eye on former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks.

Morosi Says Tigers Have Interest in Pete Fairbanks

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

According to Morosi, Detroit along with the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins are among the teams who have gotten into the mix for the services of Fairbanks.

Given the fact that Tampa Bay declined their club option on Fairbanks at $11 million, it's safe to say the right-hander is most likely going to end up with an affordable contract which will pay him less than that on an average annual basis.

For Fairbanks, bringing him to the Tigers -- though it would go somewhat under the radar -- could be the move which makes a massive difference in the ceiling of this Detroit bullpen. As they found out down the stretch, this is absolutely critical.

Fairbanks is Perfect Target for Tigers

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fairbanks had his option declined by Tampa Bay despite a season in which he had a bWAR of 1.2 over 61 appearances as a reliever. The 31-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.044 WHIP with his lowest walk rate in a full season of his career.

Though his strikeout numbers have fallen off a bit of a cliff in the last two seasons, Fairbanks has clearly found a way around stuff that has not been quite as dominant as it was a couple of years ago and still been successful.

For Detroit, a steady veteran presence with a proven level of production like Fairbanks could be exactly what this bullpen needs in order to help the team reach its full potential.

Championship teams need championship bullpens, and adding someone like Fairbanks would be an excellent next step to forming a championship bullpen in the Motor City.

Time will tell if they can land the plane, but hearing the Tigers have real interest here is notable and could prove to be a massive development ahead of the winter meetings coming up next week.

