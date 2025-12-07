Tigers Must Make Additional Moves After Head Scratching International Signing

The Detroit Tigers made an interesting move headed into the weekend when they signed right-handed former KBO standout Drew Anderson to a one-year deal containing a club option for a second season.

While Anderson had a phenomenal 2025 season in Korea, he has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021 and his career numbers there are not all that impressive. However, a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 over 30 starts last sesaon were intriguing enough to bring him in.

Fans were a little bit upset to see a pitcher they had never heard of before who has not thrown in an MLB game in nearly half a decade be the first major addition to the starting rotation, and they were absolutely justified in feeling that way.

Though fans in Detroit should certainly be willing to give Anderson a shot after what he accomplished last season, this absolutely cannot be the big splash president of baseball operations Scott Harris and the front office make this offseason in the pitching staff.

Tigers Need to Do More After Anderson Signing

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris talks to team owner Chris Ilitch during spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into the offseason, Detroit was fairly open about the fact that what they were targeting the most was help on the pitching staff, both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation.

Anderson, who is expected to be a starter at least to begin his Tigers tenure, may absolutely be capable of helping. Perhaps Harris sees this as a low risk and potentially high reward type deal, and Anderson would hardly be the first returning KBO player signing to work out for a team.

While there's nothing necessarily wrong with bringing in Anderson, there would be something wrong with not making other big moves in the pitching department and banking on him being the significant acquisition for the rotation.

Detroit has been linked to numerous guys like Michael King, Zac Gallen, Ranger Suarez and others, and signing Anderson should not be something that decreases the urgency on these pursuits. This team needs pitching, and they should just be getting started.

What's Next for Tigers Decision Makers?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, left, talks to general manager Jeff Greenberg before Game 2 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the winter meetings getting started this week, there's no question that Harris and the entire front office are still working the phones to try to add both via free agency or the trade market.

Plenty of names are still available, as are guys fans aren't even thinking of via the trade market as really anything can happen this time of year. There's no question the Tigers will make some subsequent moves, but what is unknown is how urgent they're going to be.

Harris is certainly happy with landing Anderson, but Detroit should be looking at his inclusion and any added production as a bonus rather than something to count on. This is a player with a career 6.50 MLB ERA, and while he has seemingly improved tremendously, the Tigers need insurance.

Bringing in someone with proven big league production both in the rotation and in the bullpen is absolutely critical.

Anderson may or may not work out, but if they try to rely on him as their biggest acquisition of the winter, it will almost certainly be a complete disaster.

