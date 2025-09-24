Tigers Disastrous Free Fall Leaves Detroit in AL Central Tie with Guardians
The Detroit Tigers’ free fall has now reached epic depths. They are now tied with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
That was unthinkable more than a month ago. But, after Tuesday’s 5-2 win by Cleveland, the two franchises have identical 85-72 records with five games remaining. The Tigers and Guardians have two games remaining against each other in a series that ends on Thursday.
Detroit had a 2-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning, thanks to an RBI double by Wenceel Perez and a solo home run from Riley Greene. With Tarik Skubal on the mound, the Tigers had to feel confident in their ability to hang on.
But, in the bottom of the sixth the Guardians snagged the lead. Cleveland nibbled at the edges with a Jose Ramirez RBI single, a Skubal wild pitch that scored Angel Martinez and an RBI groundout by Gabriel Arias. Cleveland added two insurance runs in the seventh.
The Tigers remains pointed toward the biggest collapse in Major League history. At one point the Guardians were 15.5 games back of Detroit. If the Guardians win the division, it represents the biggest comeback in in baseball history.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
Detroit’s magic number remains the same after Tuesday’s loss — six to clinch the AL Central. The Guardians now have an advantage over the Tigers with the win. Cleveland now has the tiebreaker over Detroit in the event the two teams finish tied. On paper, the Guardians’ magic number looks the same — six. With the tiebreaker it’s five.
Look at the standings at MLB.com and the Guardians have the AL Central bid based on the tiebreaker and the Tigers are the final wild card team. They could share that bid by Wednesday morning with the Houston Astros. But, the Tigers have the tiebreaker over the Astros so they would still be playoff-bound.
The magic number for both the Tigers and Guardians is made up of a combination of wins and losses by the two teams. With Cleveland’s win, here’s what could happen to Detroit in the final two games.
Detroit wins remaining two games: Tigers take two-game lead and cut AL Central magic number to two. Guardians would still own tiebreaker over Tigers.
Detroit wins one of two: Tigers and Guardians remain tied and Tigers magic number drops to four.
Detroit lose final two games: Guardians take two-game lead.
After Tuesday’s action, the Tigers have lost their last seven games and 10 of their last 11. The Guardians have won 11 of their last 12 games.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 6
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 5
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 24-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 23)
Detroit Tigers: 85-72 (tied for division lead)
Cleveland Guardians: 85-72 (tied for division lead)
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (5 games): Sept. 24-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.