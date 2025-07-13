Tigers Don't Have To Trade Elite Prospects With Window of Opportunity Just Starting
With the All-Star break nearly here, the Detroit Tigers have established themselves as the team to beat in the American League.
The Tigers came into the season with some mixed expectations after a wild run in the second half of last year. However, a lot of things went right for Detroit, and the bullpen chaos strategy they used was never going to be sustainable long-term.
Fortunately, with some young players improving and some good offseason decisions made, this is an improved roster overall.
When looking at the Tigers, there is a lot to like, as shown by the great record.
In the starting rotation, they are led by the likely repeat AL Cy Young Award winner in Tarik Skubal. Furthermore, they have an emerging Casey Mize who is starting to reach his potential.
While the bullpen might not be as good as they were down the stretch of last season, they are still a top half unit in the league.
The most significant improvement for Detroit has been their lineup. Free agent signing Gleyber Torres was named to the AL All-Star team, while Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez have seemingly saved their careers in 2025.
Overall, the team is in a great position to succeed, but they will likely make some improvements.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Tigers not needing to use some of their top prospects in trades this summer with their window of opportunity to win just starting.
“And as much as the Tigers could use capital from their tremendous farm system to add to this team, they don't necessarily need it. This is the second year of a window that's bound to last.”
Detroit is in a very good position heading toward the trade deadline. They not only have the best record in the AL, but they have one of the best farm systems in baseball. This is a rare position to be in, but it gives the Tigers a lot of options.
As a team that appears like they can win a World Series this season, there will be pressure to make a run and go for it. Fortunately, they don’t have any major needs.
With top 10 units across the board, any additions at the deadline would be to improve what is likely already a strength.
Detroit does feature a couple of the best prospects in the game, but with their window of opportunity to win just opening, so trading a Max Clark or Kevin McGonigle seems unlikely.
While another high-leverage arm for the bullpen would be ideal, the Tigers shouldn’t have to part ways with an elite prospect to achieve that.
