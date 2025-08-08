Tigers Enter Critical August Stretch with Division Lead Slipping Away
The Detroit Tigers still have plenty of time to keep this slump from defining the rest of their season, but the time has arrived to snap out of it.
The Tigers had their worst month of the season in July, as they went 10-14, which included a pair of six-game losing streaks. The organization, the team and the fans hoped that the All-Star Break would bring back the Tigers that were the best team in baseball for three months. But that hasn't been the case.
Since the All-Star break Detroit has gone 7-12 with only one series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out July.
For three months it seemed the Tigers would run away with the AL Central as they had a double-digit lead over the Cleveland Guardians. That lead has been cut to six games entering Friday's action.
There isn't a singular problem at issue for the Tigers' struggles. When a team sees a division lead slipping away like this it tends to affect everybody, but especially the pitching staff.
Struggling Jack Flaherty
The Tigers were lauded for bringing back Jack Flaherty in free agency after trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he helped them win the World Series last year. But he hasn't looked like the player he was last season.
In spite of early flashes of brilliance, the banged-up starting rotation can't hide his recent struggles, which could damage Detroit's potential for making a deep postseason run.
In his last seven starts he has gone 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA, including 13 walks and a WHIP of 1.39. His most recent start was even more concerning.
Against the Minnesota Twins, who traded nearly half of its Major League roster at the trade deadline, victimized Flaherty for eight hits and five earned runs in 4.2 innings before he was removed.
Looking Ahead
The Tigers were off on Thursday after dropping their series against the Twins. Beginning with Friday's game, Detroit won't have a day off until Aug. 21. There is still some time for the Tigers to regain control of the AL Central.
The Tigers' next series will be against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. The Angels are under .500 on the road, so this could be the Tigers' opportunity to gain some confidence before going on the road.
That road trip will give the Tigers a chance to face the two worst teams in the AL Central — the Chicago White Sox, followed by a rematch with the Twins.
