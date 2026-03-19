Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Tigers Before Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers are a week away from Opening Day, and there is more excitement for this season than perhaps any for the team in recent memory.

Between a huge offseason of free agent signings to the pitching staff, a top prospect in Kevin McGonigle who looks poised to make his big league debut very soon, and coming off back-to-back trips to the ALDS, Scott Harris has the Motor City buzzing for Tigers baseball.

On paper, Detroit is one of the better teams in baseball and should have a real shot at the American League pennant, but no roster is perfect. For this team in particular, there's one issue which might just have fans being kept up at night as it remains unresolved.

Back End of Tigers Rotation Could Prove to Be Problematic

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As Detroit has moved through the spring and attempted to get ready for the season, its best pitchers look extremely strong with even some surprises from guys like Drew Anderson, who has had a dominating camp.

The two expected anchors in the back of the rotation beyond the elite top of the staff have struggled immensely though, and it has led to some serious concern among fans as to what the actual depth in the starting rotation may be.

Casey Mize has been dreadful so far this spring, and though he was slightly better in his Wednesday start, he certainly does not look anything close to the first half version of himself from a year ago. Jack Flaherty meanwhile has not been a whole lot better, struggling through his three starts so far.

Mize's four innings with four hits and three runs along with three walks on Wednesday was his best performance of the spring, which is concerning. Flaherty meanwhile has a 7.88 ERA through eight innings of his own for Detroit.

How Concerned Should Tigers Be with Mize and Flaherty?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, spring training results have to be taken with a grain of salt, but if camp has been any indication as to how the duo is going to perform this year, Detroit could be in a lot of trouble beyond the top of the staff.

A trade is likely out of the question before Opening Day, but the Tigers' two right-handers simply must find a way to get it together before the season, because they are going to be needed by this team right out of the gate.

Detroit relies on an elite pitching staff to have success when the offense goes a little bit cold, and while there is optimism the brutal stretches won't be there as much for the bats this year, it does not decrease the need for strong starting pitching.

As the season gets underway, both Mize and Flaherty will be under a very close microscope not only by fans, but also the front office and coaching staff as the Tigers try to put the best possible product on the field this year and bring a World Series back to the city of Detroit.