Tigers' Failed Free Agent Signing Has Provided Terrible Value for the Team
After coming off a disappointing series loss against the New York Mets, the Detroit Tigers will be hoping to get back on track in an upcoming series with the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.
Overall, the Tigers are somewhat cruising in September with the American League Central well in hand. It is just a matter of time now before they can officially clinch the division. But, the team will also be aiming for the best record in the final month to secure home-field advantage.
While Detroit was able to make the playoffs and have a successful run in 2024, they will be hoping to accomplish more in 2025. The team has a bit of a different makeup compared to last campaign, and they are trending toward more success in the regular season.
What has been impressive is that the team has been able to deal with multiple injuries throughout the year that might have had a bigger impact on other squads. The starting rotation, in particular, has been hit hard with injuries this campaign, and the Tigers are still trying to figure out what the unit will look like come October. Unfortunately, one pitcher they were relying on has yet to pitch.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the worst value player for the Tigers this season being their free-agent acquisition from this past winter, starting pitcher Alex Cobb.
Alex Cobb Has Been a Massive Disappointment
While injuries of course happen, the decision to sign Cobb to a one-year, $15 million deal was a puzzling one this offseason by Detroit. The veteran right-hander barely pitched in 2024 for the Cleveland Guardians because of injury. History is repeating itself, with that turning out to be the case once again in 2025.
Cobb has been sidelined with a hip injury the entire year and has yet to start a game for the Tigers. Considering he is making up just under 10 percent of their payroll and has provided no production, it’s easy to see that he has been the worst value player on the team.
Even though things have gone poorly for him in 2025 so far, he is still trying to work his way back. Due to some of the struggles in the starting rotation for Detroit, there is certainly a chance that Cobb could still provide them with some value.
Outside of Tarik Skubal, spots to pitch in playoff games feel like they are wide open right now for the Tigers. Despite missing most of the 2024 campaign, Cobb did pitch in the playoffs for the Guardians. That could very well end up happening again for the Tigers.